WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A Seminole County A+ Teacher is passionate about the possibility of teaching the next generation of political leaders and voters.

Traci Van Zyl believes her students will one day fix today's problems

Traci Van Zyl is an Indian Trails Middle School teacher who says she wants to make sure her students are able to work together and respect their differences.

In the classroom, her students appear to be answering the call. They say it is all thanks to Van Zyl's engaging style of teaching government.

"So we kind of learn about the stuff that's going on — on the news and whenever our parents watch it — we know what they're talking about," explained student Taylor Rice.

Van Zyl choose teaching as her career path after an experience with an instructor when she was in school.

"I was inspired by a teacher when I was in high school who just really made me understand how important — it's a subject that I don't think gets enough credit," she said, adding, "I hope I'm creating a new generation of voters and political participants who can communicate with each other and learn that they're going to have a different opinion than maybe the person sitting right next to them but it's okay for them to have the opinion."

Van Zyl says she is honored to be recognized as an A+ Teacher, but believes her students are the ones who should honored.

She adds, "They are fun. They're quirky. They get it though and they just … they brighten up my day. They're amazing."

Van Zyl has high expectations for her students and says she is counting on them to make a difference.

"I keep telling them, 'I hope you're the generation that fixes everything. Fingers crossed,'" she says.