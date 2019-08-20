OVIEDO, Fla. — A Seminole County A+ Teacher has some creative techniques to help his students master science. His students say he has just the right chemistry when it comes to connecting with them.

Students praise William Furiosi's teaching methods

His students have won Seminole County Science Fair awards

Discover more teaching excellence with A+ Teachers

Students are stirring things up in William Furiosi's science class at Oviedo High School . Furiosi was nominated as an A+ Teacher for inspiring young minds to push themselves to reach their potential, even if they cannot see their potential.

He says, "I try to be hard but also relatable and it seems like it's working."

Furiosi's students definitely believe his teaching style is working.

"He doesn't just throw worksheets at you and expect you to automatically get it or teach it to yourself. He has different ways of teaching that reach children easier," Julian Synder says.

Another student, Ana Espinosa, says, "I'm just so glad that I had him as a teacher. He really is the best."

The person who nominated Furiosi points to his students' sweet success in the classroom, saying his experimental science students are a dominant force in the Seminole County Science Fair because of his dedication and hard work with them.

Twelve out of 13 projects placed with six first places, four second places and two third places.

So how does Furiosi do it?

He says, "I really enjoy taking really complicated things and making them simpler to understand. Everybody has made solutions before so that's why I chose the Kool-Aid lab. Now the chemistry side hopefully gets connected to the real life side."

Keeping it real, Furiosi admits that teaching was not his first career choice.

"My ultimate career plan was to be a doctor and then retire and teach in some type of profession outside of that," he says, but he has no regrets though. "I've thoroughly enjoyed what I've done here and I think that I'm making a pretty good impact like I hoped that I would."