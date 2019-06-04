KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An Osceola County A+ Teacher says years ago when he was a child, he can remember other kids sleeping in, soaking up the sun and swimming during their summer breaks from school but his mother had a different idea.

And that idea is still motivating him to make waves in the classroom.

Tyler Moran works his classroom by challenging every student in his eighth grade reading class. His students can be seen reviewing poetry at Mater Brighton Lakes Academy.

Moran is encouraging them to dig deeper and be critical thinkers.

"Learning is so valuable and the knowledge that they can learn in the classroom can go with them — will go with them — wherever they go," he exclaimed.

It is that dedication that motivated one of his students, Jesus Hernandez, to nominate him as an A+ Teacher.

Hernandez says, "When he teaches, he actually tries to help people understand."

Moran says as a kid, it was his mother who inspired him to teach. She recently retired from teaching and he says, "She worked so hard and I saw that."

He says she worked hard even when she did not have to, like during summer break. Moran laughs as he thinks back adding, "She would do some of those things that she would do in her class with us over the summer. We were like, 'Oh my gosh! We're doing work over the summer. We're supposed to be enjoying our time.' But over time I began to enjoy the process of learning."

It is that love of learning that Moran inherited that the A + Teacher is now passing on to his students.