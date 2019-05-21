OCALA, Fla. — You might think hula hoops and high-energy music are for physical education class, but a Marion County A+ Teacher is using all types of trendy methods to help her students master math.

As Emily Cook's algebra class gets started, it's hands up and hands-on learning with high energy music, group collaboration, and one-on-one attention. Those are the many ways that Cook challenges her students to think and learn out of the box at Forest High School in Ocala, where she started teaching in 1999.

Her students say they love her approach. Caleb Lowe is a 9th grader who says,

"Like we'll make box plots on graphs on the floor with chalk and stuff. Sometimes we'll do like, who can solve the problem the fastest — battles like that. It's just really, really fun," said Caleb Lowe, a ninth-grader.

Trista Criswell is also in ninth grade and said, "She's very energetic. She's always up like she's never sitting down at her desk."

Cook says it's working in her classroom.

"Their test scores and everything have shown that they are improving in mastering the standards," she said.

Cook added that it was her parents who really encouraged her to be the best at any career she chose.

"All my family served in the military, and when I went the more civilian route, they were just proud that I would go into teaching," she explained.

Cook’s father recently passed away from stage 4 cancer.

"He served in Vietnam, receiving the Purple Heart and Silver Star. My dad was self-sacrificing. He gave to others before himself," she said.

Students say it's that giving spirit that this A+ Teacher brings to her classroom too.