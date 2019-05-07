Clermont, Fla. — A grandmother's loving words live on in Lake County.

Her legacy is still leaving a lasting mark in one teacher's classroom. One step inside Christine Barnett's classroom and many can easily see she has found her purpose at Lost Lake Elementary School in Clermont.

Parents tell Spectrum News 13 that Barnett deserves recognition as an A Plus teacher for her dedication and commitment teaching third, fourth, and fifth grade students in the Autism Spectrum Disorder unit, which are the type of students she was exposed to at a very early age.

"I remember when I was little I rode my grandmother's school bus everyday and all the students on there were Special Ed and I remember I asked her one time what was wrong with them and she said, 'There's nothing wrong with them. They just need a little extra help,'" Barnett recalls.

That life lesson stuck with Barnett who focuses on her students strengths.

While parents say it is working, Barnett says for her it is personal.

She adds, "I also have an aunt that is severely disabled. I also have one child who is autistic and I have one child who has physical disabilities and I just feel that what my 'nano' taught me is my entire philosophy in life you just love and accept people for who they are and help them the best that you can."