COCOA, Fla. — One step inside Dr. Misty Martinez's Chorus class at Cocoa High School in Cocoa, and you are mesmerized by the sights and sounds.

Martinez is meticulous in pushing her students to perfect their performance. Years ago she was in their shoes.

"I was an Opera major in school and performed, and loved to perform," she said.

But all that changed after an assignment from one of her college professors.

"My teacher said we didn't have a choice — that we had to start teaching. He said you learn your craft by teaching, and when I started teaching voice lessons, I fell in love with it,” Martinez said.

Bradley Cox is a high school senior and is one of her students.

"When she was in chorus, she was always in the top group. She was always the best and always winning, so she's putting that on us and it's amazing, because it's such a great way to be motivated," he said.

Martinez added, "If you felt what we get to feel, that's what it's all about. Music is powerful."

Last year Martinez led her chorus all the way to Florida Vocal Association's State Musical Performance Assessment.

"I will never ever forget the look on their faces. We had kids that had never been in chorus before — never sang a note. Never," she said.

It was the first time in several decades that Cocoa High School made the cut, and that led to an upcoming opportunity of a lifetime.

"In October we're going to Carnegie Hall to perform! It's just such an amazing, amazing journey that we've been on together,” she said.

Martinez doesn't want to take the credit though adding, "I just have an enormous respect for my kids, and I think they can do anything."

Meanwhile, the Cocoa Tigers Chorus is trying to raise funds to pay for the trip to New York City so they can perform at an event commemorating 9/11.