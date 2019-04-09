Orlando, Fla. — An Orange County computer science teacher is preparing his students for the real world one keystroke at a time.

Kyle Dencker was recognized as Teacher of the Year

Students say he gives them the resources to succeed

Kyle Dencker has found that constantly upgrading his curriculum is boosting his students' performance.

Creativity and problem solving are key lessons in Dencker's class.

His unique teaching style at Timber Creek High School in Orlando earned him "Teacher of the Year" recognition last year.

His students say he has all the qualities of an "A+ Teacher" too.

"He has a very unique way of teaching that is really special," Daniel West says.

Ashley Voglewede is also one of his students. She adds, "He's really just given us the resources and the support that all of us need to really succeed in our field."

Dencker says that it does not matter if his students go into computer science or not, but knowing their way around a computer will be very helpful nonetheless.

"It doesn't matter what field they're going to go into. They're going to be using the computer and they'll need to find creative solutions to the problems they're going to have," he explained.

Students are getting the connection too and turning mere learning into a classroom competition.

Dencker adds, "Every year … is a big surprise to me. We try brand new different things. Each year we actually competed in our very first cyber security competition and we actually placed first place in Florida which is pretty amazing and exciting."

Dencker does not like to take all the credit.

"It's not about what I've done; it's about what the students have done. The parents, the administration, everybody has contributed to really bring this program up," he says.