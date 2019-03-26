ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County mother Deborah Treur is a Spectrum News 13 A+ Teacher for her unique style of teaching.

Music is played and no one raises their hands in her classroom

She teaches fifth grade at Osc​eola Elementary School in Ormond Beach and is described as being driven, knowledgeable, and known to bust a move from time to time!

There is no such thing as "no talking" in Treur's class and students do not have to stay in their seats either.

Treur says specialized training showed her how kids actually learn.

"It made me change my whole entire teaching. Changed my perspective. There's no raising hands because in the real world there isn't and so what I try to have them do is learn cues of when to have conversations," she says.

She says it is all about collaborating, problem solving and learning to think on your own.

First-year teacher Shelby Seaman nominated Treur. Seaman described to Spectrum News 13 what the atmosphere is like in Treur's classroom.

"All the students are discussing with each other. They are learning from each other. It's a totally different type of environment that you'd see in a traditional classroom," Seaman said.

And when all of Treur's students are doing their part by actively participating in the learning process it is time for what Treur calls a brain break, which is when she cranks up the music and joins her students by dancing, and then it is back to the books.

Grinning from ear to ear one of her students Jonas Bush says, "She's different from every other teacher that I've ever had."