Orlando, Fla. — Melissa Pappas, a Brookshire Elementary School teacher, is not only Teacher of the Year but she has also been nominated as a Spectrum News 13 A + Teacher due to her passion for her students and teaching about autism.

Because of her lessons, students are doing acts of kindness

Melissa Pappas says her parents inspired her at a young age

See more A+ Teachers here

The nominator told Spectrum News 13 that this past year Pappas launched a school-wide initiative during Autism Awareness Month.

The month-long celebration educated members of the school community and promoted acceptance, love, and understanding of persons with autism and special needs.

As a result of the initiative, students began independently performing random acts of kindness, greeting and engaging with other students.

"Teaching is not only the one profession that teaches all other professions but the one profession that has the power to shape the future for all types of learners, and by advocating for our profession, we are advocating for the future: our students," she says.

The teacher actually works at the same elementary school where she was a student, calling Brookshire Elementary School, "This is home."

She has been at the school for nine years. She started working in the school office, then became a one-on-one para teacher before becoming a teacher.

She says it is important to build a rapport with her students.

"That's rewarding to see them finally gain that confidence. 'I did it. I did this!' and sometimes it's really hard to get to that point but to finally see their excitement when they're able to be successful is the most rewarding part of it," she explains.

Pappas says she is always wanted to teach and that her parents are her biggest influence. Her mother works as an occupational therapist.

She adds, "My father's in a wheelchair. So, I grew up with someone with physical needs. But my sister and I always noticed when he was treated a little differently too and it made us wonder, like he's dad, he's a person too."

It is something Pappas says she never wants to forget and it is why she is so dedicated to her students.

Pappas says she wants to continue her life's work.

"To help our community get to know these students and their families a little more as people, to really bring everyone together to be a supportive community for them,"​ she comments.