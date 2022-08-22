The August primary is here, with congressional and state Senate candidates competing in all five boroughs for their party’s nomination to run in the November general election. Democrats against Democrats, Republicans against Republicans, and the Spectrum News NY1 political team will offer news and analysis throughout the day.
Follow along with Spectrum News NY1’s political team as they keep you apprised of the candidates’ final pushes, the key congressional and state Senate races to watch, and what Tuesday evening’s results mean for the future of New York City.