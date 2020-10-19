ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting kicked off in most Florida counties on Monday, but not without a glitch in one of Central Florida's most populous counties.

The Orange County Supervisor of Elections website has been down since before 7 a.m.

Elections Supervisor Bill Cowles stated that he is aware the agency's website is down. He is looking into it, he told Spectrum News 13.

He did say that the website had not been hacked and it did not crash.

But despite the website being down, many people are prepared for early voting, with 20 sites in Orange County.

Rise and shine... in most of Central #Florida TODAY, it’s early #voting time! 🗳 Here @citybeautiful’s @AmwayCenter, you can drop off your vote-by-mail ballot now; early voting begins at 20 sites in Orange at 8 a.m. @MyNews13 #Decision2020 #2020Elections pic.twitter.com/WXFFNujtqf — Julie Gargotta (@juliegargotta) October 19, 2020

“I have the ballot in my mind, all the amendments they sent the other day, I am just going to go in and get it done,” said early voter Scott Smith.

Smith lives in downtown Orlando. He will be voting at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office Monday. He said he has not missed an opportunity to vote in a presidential election.

“It's your right that you have, it's the only way you get your voice heard is to vote,” he said.

Cowles said his office was able to find plenty of poll workers to help out at each site. Everyone will have to wear a mask, there will be 6 feet social distancing, and they having markings to show that.

“I think we have trained ourselves to be in the polling place,” said Cowles.

No matter what county you are voting in, make sure you come prepared.

“Premark your sample ballot, bring it with you so it doesn't take long to mark your ballot. Make sure you bring photo and signature identification, and that should make your experience a fast quick one,” said Cowles.

On Monday morning, Cowles stopped by the Amway Center before 6 a.m., checking on the new polling spot before floating over to others. He said the Amway was "ready to go," before sharing top message for voters:

“Number one, pre-mark your sample ballot. Study your ballot. Nine questions on this ballot," he began, continuing, "If you haven’t read them and you show up at an early voting site, or polling place on Eection Day, you’ll be there a long time trying to figure out what they mean. So study it, pre-mark it and bring it with you. You’ll have a much better experience."

Sumter County begins early voting on Tuesday. Early voting will run through November 1.