STATEWIDE — President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden are both spending a lot of time in Florida in the last weeks of the presidential election.

What You Need To Know Both candidates hope to win Florida’s 29 electoral votes



Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading in most polls



President Donald Trump says the huge crowds tell him he is winning

Polls show the matchup is statistically tied, and the state’s 29 electoral votes would go a long way in propelling either candidate to a win in November.

The most recent poll of likely voters in the Sunshine State — a NewsNation/Emerson College poll out Monday — shows Biden with a slight lead — 50 percent to 47 percent — over Trump. But the poll’s margin of error is 3.7 percent, so Biden’s lead in the poll is within that margin of error.

Trump resumed his campaign rallies Monday night in Sanford, where he was set to take the stage a week and a half ago before he was sidelined by a coronavirus diagnosis and treatment.

The president says he believes crowds — like the thousands of people who showed up in Sanford Monday night — more than polls show a tight race in Florida.

“These are the real polls,” said Trump. “So when did you hear about this meeting? Like a day ago, these are the real polls, right? The other guy gets out there and he's, they work and work and work and 30 people show up. They put them in those crazy circles, right. They only have the circles because that's the only way they could fill up the room. It's true. But that's a fantastic group of people. Thank you."

The Trump campaign is making multiple stops in the Sunshine State this week, hoping to carry the state again. He is expected to make a stop in Ocala on Friday.

Meanwhile, Biden is also making multiple campaign stops in Florida, with a planned stop in South Florida on Tuesday.

Biden continues to criticize the president’s pandemic response and says he is the one who can build the economy “back better.”

"My plan will create 18.6 million jobs in the next four years, 7 million more than the president's economic plan,” said Biden. “It would generate economic growth by an additional trillion dollars, more than the President's plan.”

Biden continues to lead in most, if not all of the major battleground states in most recent polls.