SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Monday is the last day to register to vote for the November presidential election in Florida and Seminole County political parties are eager to gain new voters.

Political experts consider the I-4 corridor the most important region of the most important swing state to win the election, which means one vote can mean the difference between winning and losing.

Seminole County is one of the most hotly contested counties in Central Florida to win the election.

In 2016, President Donald Trump won Seminole County by just more than 1 percent, and November is expected to be another close race.



The latest Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Office numbers show 117,419 Republican registered voters and 116,082 Democratic voters.

There are more than 332,000 registered voters in the county.

On Monday, progressive organizers across the state are expected to visit college campuses, even coronavirus testing sites, to sign up new Democratic voters to make up for strong Republican voter registration that has cut the state's Democratic registration advantage in half compared to 2016.

People can register to vote online at registertovoteflorida.gov.

Requirements include: Have a Florida driver's license and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

Officials for both parties in Seminole County say they are seeing a lot of voter enthusiasm, and they are working hard in the weeks to Election Day to get voters to the polls.​