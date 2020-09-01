VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Almost 1,300 mail-in ballots did not make it to Volusia County by Election Day last month despite being postmarked in time, according to the Supervisor of Elections.

Most ballots postmarked August 17 and 18 in Orlando



Lisa Lewis said Monday that 1,281 ballots arrived after August 18, even though the majority were postmarked on August 17 and August 18 in Orlando.

She said the ballots will not be counted but will simply be archived.

Lewis says she would have sent someone to the post office to pick them up had she known they were there and that she does not want the same thing to happen in November.

The late ballots could have potentially impacted certain races, including the mayor’s race in Daytona Beach, which went to a recount, according to Lewis.

Incumbent Mayor Derrick Henry won the unofficial returns by half the votes, but a recount happened because his opponents’ combined total was less than one-half of a percent from his total votes.