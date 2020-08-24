OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Given the primary results, Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson is on his way out and Marco Lopez is the new Democratic candidate for sheriff.

Gibson said he has no regrets during his term as sheriff.

“I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt that the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and Osceola County itself sits in a better place 3.5 years after we took office than what we were before we took over the office,” Gibson explained.

Lopez was a deputy for 17 years and received the rank of sergeant. He was also in the military for 22 years. Lopez said this win comes after a lot of hard work.

“I’ll say, I appreciate the support and the vote. I need your help in November so we can put the best reform plan forward,” Lopez added. “So we can create our community advisory review board, so we can actually create our de-escalation matrix training with mental health, to help our officers offset any type of police brutality.”

Lopez faces independent candidate Tony Fernandez in November. According to his campaign website, Fernandez started his law enforcement career as a special agent for the Puerto Rico State Police and then joined a task force that investigated corruption in various branches of government, included elected officials and the police department.

In 2005, Fernandez joined the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff for 14 years before he retired.