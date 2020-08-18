ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida has broken early voting records for the 2020 primary as nearly 2 million people have already mailed in their ballots as of Monday evening, according to elections officials.

Combine that with early voting in-perso, and we get 2.6 million Floridians who voted ahead of time — double the amount from the 2016 primary. An estimated 2.2 million mail-in ballots have yet to be turned in.

Meanwhile, polling locations statewide are taking coronavirus precautions.

In Orange County, plexiglass barriers separate poll workers from voters at check-in. Voters are required to wear a face covering and people are encouraged to bring their own pen to vote.