With spiking coronavirus cases, Florida Democrats are pushing back on the GOP who are planning the Republican National Convention that will bring thousands of people from around the country to Jacksonville next month.

However, Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence, said they will have a plan in place to make sure it is safe.

All of this comes after President Donald Trump pushed to move the Republican National Convention after North Carolina could not ensure a traditional event during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jacksonville was chosen as the new location since Florida was initially put upon a pedestal by the GOP.

The state was seen as a crowning achievement of relatively low case numbers, but that came just a couple weeks before huge spikes in cases – soaring past 10,000 new cases a day for several days recently.

The Florida Democratic Party stated it is no time to host such a big event in Florida during a pandemic, especially now, with more than 200,000 total coronavirus cases in the state.

Around 200 doctors are also speaking out in a letter to the Jacksonville mayor. The doctors are calling on him to cancel the event, saying it is “harmful” and “disrespectful” to the city and the country.

Recently, Jacksonville instituted a mask mandate.

Those organizing the Republican National Convention say they will follow all health regulations in place at the time of the event.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled for August 24 through August 27.