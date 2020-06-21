TULSA, Okla. — As President Donald Trump launched his comeback rally Saturday in Tulsa, his campaign claimed there would be tens of thousands of people in attendance, but in the end, there were thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases, even among his own campaign staff.

What You Need To Know Six Trump staffers tested postive for COVID-19



RELATED: Fact Checking President Trump’s Oklahoma Rally



Get more election coverage here

There were a lot of concerns about the coronavirus and the spread among people inside, many of whom were not wearing masks.

In addition, just before the rally began, it was announced that six Trump campaign staffers in Tulsa tested positive for COVID-19.

The president weighed in on the pandemic, even saying he thinks there should be fewer coronavirus tests.

"Testing is a double edge sword. We have tested now 25 million people, it is probably 20 million people more than anybody else. Germany has a lot. South Korea has done a lot. They called me, they said the job you are doing ...,” Trump said. “Here's the bad part, when you do testing to that extent you are going to find more people, you are going to find more cases, so I said to my people 'slow the testing down please.'"

The president gave a long speech, almost two hours. Trump ignored health warnings to hold his first rally in 110 days — one of the largest indoor gatherings in the world during a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 120,000 Americans and put 40 million out of work. The rally was meant to restart his reelection effort less than five months before the president faces voters again.

He also talked on a number of other topics , like the recent protests and his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.