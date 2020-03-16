STATEWIDE — As health officials are warning against gathering at places with 50 or more people, many wonder how that will impact Tuesday's Democratic primary election, as Florida voters go to the polls.

Florida has the most votes up for grabs Tuesday with 248 delegates. Voters in Illinois, Ohio and Arizona also will head to the polls.

Currently, former Vice President Joe Biden has a 151 delegate-lead over U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. A big day for Biden Tuesday could all but seal his nomination.

However, the coronavirus outbreak has quickly transformed nearly all aspects of American life, shuttering schools across the country and significantly curtailing travel. Virus fears have also halted campaign rallies and prompted some states to delay upcoming primaries because of warnings from public health officials against large gatherings.

In fact, Biden and Sanders both canceled events in Tampa, Orlando and Miami leading in to Florida primary election on Tuesday.

Their campaign staffs are also working remotely, and the candidates — both in their late 70s — said they were taking personal precautions to guard against a virus that is a greater risk to the elderly.

And with both Democratic candidates canceling events, their campaigns should be worried.

Ohio, for decades a pivotal swing state, has shifted into Republican territory. Arizona may finally be in play for the Democrats.

Both states hold primaries Tuesday alongside Illinois, a Democratic stronghold, and Florida, another swing state, in the next round of the contests between Biden and Sanders ahead of a general election in which Democrats will fight to wrest back at least two of those states to win back the White House.

But whether Ohio can still be considered a swing state is a matter of debate. Unlike its Rust Belt counterpart of Illinois, which last went Republican in 1988, Ohio went big for Republican President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Ohio had for decades reflected national voting trends, not just in whom it chose for president, but also in how much that person won by. While Democratic President Barack Obama won the national popular vote by nearly 4 percentage points in 2012, he won Ohio by 3.

When Republican President George W. Bush won the national popular vote by 2.5 percentage points in 2004, he won Ohio by 2. However, in 2016, Trump won Ohio by 8 percentage points — but lost the popular vote by 2. It was the largest margin between Ohio and the national outcome since 1932, said Kyle Kondik, author of "The Bellwether: Why Ohio Picks the Presidents."

Then there is Arizona. Whites are expected to become a minority in Arizona within the next decade. Like the rest of the country, Arizona's Hispanic population is younger, meaning it will steadily become a greater share of the voting population.

As Arizona's young voters, Hispanic and otherwise, spread out into the suburbs, they may expect more public investment, which could help Democrats, said Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona.

"It does continue to trend blue, and largely because the Latino population is going to become a bigger and bigger portion of the state," he said.

While Arizona is known as an attractive state for retirees, its population of voters more than 65 — 17 percent — is just slightly higher than the national average, according to census data. In Florida, a fifth of the population is age 65 or older.

Then, there is Florida, the nation's third-largest state and one that is brought drama to American presidential elections. Gary Mormino, a professor emeritus at the University of South Florida and the author of "Land of Sunshine, State of Dreams: A Social History of Florida," called it a true "mirror of America," with its population of retirees from the Northeast and Midwest and its heavy Hispanic population, which makes up about a quarter of the state.

In Florida, older voters have strong voting power. That could benefit Biden and hurt Sanders, who draws his biggest base of support from young voters. Sanders has also angered some of Florida's Cuban voters for his comments praising aspects of the country under dictator Fidel Castro's leadership. The state offers 219 delegates on Tuesday, the third-largest haul behind California and Texas, which have already voted.

While Florida voted for Trump in 2016 and has Republican statewide leadership, Democrats still view it as a swing state in November.

By the time Tuesday's results are counted, Old and New America will either agree on a Democratic nominee or split in a way that keeps the campaign going.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.