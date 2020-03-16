ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents of a slew of Central Florida cities heading to the polls Tuesday will see more than just the presidential hopefuls on their ballots.

Florida presidential preference primary is Tuesday

Slew of cities will also vote on commission seats, charter language

A host of cities are asking their residents to choose commission seats, approve bond sales, and OK amendments to their charters.

In Orange County, Winter Park residents will vote on 11 charter amendments and two city commission seats. Most notably, amendment 1 asks to change the city charter's language to use gender-neutral pronouns.

Amendment 2 sets parameters for the annual base salary for commissioners and the mayor, and amendment 10 asks voters to decide whether to require that mayoral and commission elections be nonpartisan.

Winter Garden voters will decide on nine charter amendments and one city commission seat. Amendment 1 will ask voters to extend the terms of the mayor and commissioners to four years from three.

Voters in Maitland, Eatonville, Belle Isle, and Apopka are also deciding on city council members.

In Seminole County, Casselberry ballots will ask voters to choose whether the city can issue bonds to raise funds for parks and recreation improvements.

In Flagler County, Flagler Beach residents will vote on a commission seat and three charter amendments, one of which allows the charter language to be gender-neutral.

And in Lake County, Eustis residents will see a bond referendum on their ballot, but the votes won't be tabulated because the city didn't meet a requirement to advertise the referendum in the paper five weeks before the election, so it will be voted on again either in August or November. Groveland residents will choose the winner of a city council seat.

Early voting ended Saturday in Lake, Seminole, and Flagler counties on Sunday in Orange County.

As for the heated presidential race, there are a couple of challengers opposing President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, but he is expected to get the large majority of votes.

On the Democratic side, former Vice President Joe Biden took a huge delegate lead against Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders after Super Tuesday earlier this month.

