NATIONWIDE — Tuesday is arguably the second-most important day of the 2020 election season thus far. It is sort of like Super Tuesday Part 2 and this time, there are six states are up for grabs, including a very important one: Michigan.

The Wolverine State is an important on in Tuesday's race because the state has 125 pledged delegates, making it a key state for both Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden, the former vice president, or U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders to win.

Both candidates working hard ahead of the key vote.

The other states going to the polls on Tuesday are:

Idaho

Mississippi

Missouri

North Dakota

Washington

All total, there are 352 delegates up for grabs in Tuesday's race.

As of Tuesday morning fewer than 100 delegates — 96 — separate Biden and Sanders, with California numbers still in flux.

Both candidates are claiming that only they can defeat President Donald Trump in the November presidential election.

"Does anybody really think that that is going to be campaign of excitement and energy that's going to grow the base that we need to defeat Trump? I don't think so. I say that honestly as a friend of Joe's," said Sanders.

Biden countered, saying, "If you want a nominee who's going to beat Donald Trump, keep the House of Representatives, win back the United States … join us!"

The candidates need 1,991 delegates to secure the nomination. So far, Biden has 670 while Sanders has 574.

Meanwhile, the third Democratic candidate is U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who only has two delegates.

Next Tuesday with be a big primary election as the states to win are Florida, Ohio and Illinois.