NATIONWIDE — Elizabeth Warren has announced that she is dropping out of the presidential race on Thursday.

The U.S. senator from Massachusetts issued a statement to her staff, saying that she was dropping out of the presidential race.

"I want to start with the news. I want all of you to hear it first, and I want you to hear it straight from me: today, I’m suspending our campaign for president," Warren announced in a statement.

In the statement, she thanked her staff for their time and effort for her campaign.

"I know you have families and loved ones you could have spent more time with. You missed them and they missed you. And I know you have sacrificed to be here," she said. "So from the bottom of my heart, thank you, for everything you have poured into this campaign."



She did not win a state on Super Tuesday and came in third to Biden, who won her home states of Massachusetts and Oklahoma, and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

She is just one of many who have recently suspended their campaigns. On Wednesday morning, billionaire and former Mayor of New York Mike Bloomberg dropped out and last week the mayor from Indiana Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar unexpectedly dropped from the race.

All three have endorsed Biden.

Sources told the Associated Press that the senator spoke to both Biden and Sanders Thursday, but would not be making an endorsement yet while she assesses who will be best to uphold the issues she supports.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.