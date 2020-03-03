NATIONWIDE — Roughly, a third of all pledged delegates in the Democratic primary are up for grabs on Super Tuesday.

Super Tuesday does not necessarily determine who gets nomination

Florida is not participating in Super Tuesday

Sunshine State's presidential primaries is March 17

The Democratic presidential candidates are racing toward the biggest day in the primary calendar, when 14 states and American Samoa vote on Super Tuesday. It is the day when the primary moves from retail to wholesale. Super Tuesday is when the large number of U.S. states hold primary elections and caucuses.

So instead of a single state voting at a time, candidates have to focus on contests in every region of the country with all types of voters.

While Super Tuesday will not necessarily determine who wins the nomination, it has historically been difficult for a candidate who performs poorly on the day to recover.

Here is a look at Tuesday's contests: Fourteen states hold primaries on Super Tuesday, including California and Texas, the two biggest delegate hauls of the entire primary season. California offers 415 delegates and Texas 228. In total, more than 1,300 delegates will be up for grabs, about a third of the total available in the race to the Democratic presidential nomination.

Although Super Tuesday was originally created as a regional primary featuring Southern states, it has morphed over the years. This year, it includes states from every region of the country.

The other states are Arkansas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Vermont, Utah, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Oklahoma. Most of the Southern states are Republican strongholds in the general election, while others like California are solidly Democratic. North Carolina is likely to be a battleground state in the general election.

Polls close between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time, depending on the state.

The Super Tuesday states are home to diverse electorates, both when it comes to demographics and political ideology.

In California and Texas, white voters make up less than half the population. Latinos count for nearly 40 percent of the populations in both states. California, meanwhile, has the nation’s highest Asian population, at roughly 15 percent. North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama and Arkansas have large populations of black voters, one of the Democratic Party’s core voting blocs.

The states blend a mix of urban and rural voters, as well as Democrats from all sides of the political spectrum. As candidates focus on wooing Southern Democrats in states like Texas and Arkansas, they must also be thinking about a message that can resonate in progressive San Francisco.

Regardless, it is a battle inside the party, which still is not resolved.

Joe Biden heads in to the day with a tailwind following a big win in South Carolina over the weekend.

"Get up! Let's take back this country. We're the United States of America and there's not a single thing we cannot do if we do it together," the former vice president told a crowd.

Biden is also getting endorsements from former candidates Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, both of whom recently suspended their campaigns.

"I cannot think of a better way to end my campaign than joining his," she said.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren spent Monday targeting the delegate-rich state of California.

"This is both beating Donald trump and delivering real change in January 2021," she said.

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg is spending big on campaign ads, saying being president "requires a manager and executive."

"I can beat Donald trump and I don't know if any of the other Democratic candidates can and two, that I am ready for the job and I don't think any of the others are," the billionaire said.

As for the current frontrunner, all eyes are on U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, as the Democratic Party hopes to derail his campaign.

"It looks like St. Paul is ready for a political revolution," he told a crowd. "We are running the strongest, grass-roots campaign any candidate has run in the modern history of America."

Sanders starts Super Tuesday with more delegates than Biden.

However, the race could be turned on its head by this time on Wednesday if one candidate sees a big sweep on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.