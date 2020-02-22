LAS VEGAS — It is show time in Nevada in the race for the White House as experts are watching closely as caucus voters represent the most diverse electorate to weigh in on the presidential race on Saturday.

For Democrats, the path to the nomination runs right through the Latino community, beginning in Nevada where they make up a third of the population.

Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden got a critical endorsement from the Latino Victory Fund, who say he is "consistently supported issues that align with the Latino community."

Other candidates meanwhile are hoping to pull in votes from the fastest growing sector of the U.S. population.

"We will not have an immigration system that is rounding up our neighbors and our friends and tearing families apart," U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said about illegal immigration.

"We are bringing our people together black and white and Latino Native American, Asian American," said U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the New Hampshire primary.

"It is time to recognize not just the diversity of the Latino community but the importance of issues like economic empowerment," said Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of the Indiana town of South Bend.

Buttigieg narrowly beat Sanders in the Iowa caucuses.

"We live in a country of shared dreams that no matter who you know, or where you come from, or the color of your skin, that you can make it in the United States of America," said U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Seven casino-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip stand among 200 caucus locations statewide that will host the presidential caucuses on Saturday, the third contest in a 2020 primary season that has so far been marred by chaos and uncertainty in overwhelmingly white, rural states.

The exercise of democracy inside urban temples of excess is just one element that distinguishes the first presidential contest in the West, which will, more importantly, test the candidates' strength with black and brown voters for the first time in 2020.

"Nevada represents an opportunity for these candidates to demonstrate their appeal to a larger swath of our country," said state Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat who is not endorsing a candidate in the crowded field.

Nevada's population, which aligns more with the U.S. as a whole than the opening elections in Iowa and New Hampshire, is 29 percent Latino, 10 percent black and 9 percent Asian American and Pacific Islander.

The vote comes at a critical moment for the Democratic Party as self-described democratic socialist Sanders emerges as the clear front-runner and a half dozen more moderate candidates savage one another for the chance to emerge as the preferred alternative to Sanders. The ultimate winner will represent Democrats on the ballot against President Donald Trump in November.

Yet on the eve of the caucuses, questions lingered about Nevada Democrats' ability to report election results quickly as new concerns surfaced about foreign interference in the 2020 contest.

Sanders enters Saturday increasingly confident, backed by strong support from Latinos and rank-and-file union workers who have warmed to his fiery calls to transform the nation's economy and political system to help the working class.

In a fiery speech the night before the caucuses, Sanders lumped the "Democratic establishment" in with the corporate and Republican establishment, saying they cannot stop him. He said the establishment was "getting worried" about a multiracial coalition that wants higher wages and health care.

The outlook was dire for virtually everyone else.

Long before voting began, there was skepticism about Buttigieg's ability to win over a more diverse set of voters after strong finishes in overwhelmingly white Iowa and New Hampshire. It was the opposite for Biden, who struggled in Iowa and New Hampshire but looked to Nevada's voters of color to prove he still has a viable path to the nomination.

The two women left in the race, Warren and Klobuchar, were fighting for momentum, hoping to benefit from a sudden surge of outside money from newly created super PACs. Billionaire Tom Steyer has invested more than $12 million of his own money on television advertising in Nevada, according to data obtained by The Associated Press, which details the extent to which several candidates have gone all-in ahead of Saturday's contest.

The pro-Warren Persist super PAC, created in recent days, is spending more money in Nevada this week than any other campaign or allied outside group. Persist, which hasn't yet disclosed any donors and cannot legally coordinate with Warren's campaign, has invested $902,000 this week in Nevada television on her behalf, according to spending data obtained by The AP. That is more than Klobuchar's and Biden's campaigns have spent over the entire year.

New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who dominated the political conversation this week after a poor debate-stage debut, will not be on the ballot. He is betting everything on a series of delegate-rich states that begin voting next month.

"I think right now predicting who's going to win here in Nevada would be a wild guess," former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said in an interview. "And if I were a gambler, which I'm not, I wouldn't be betting on who's gonna win here in Nevada."

The political world, meanwhile, hoped there would be a winner at all.

Saturday's caucuses are the first since technical glitches and human errors plagued Iowa's kickoff caucuses. Nearly three weeks later, state Democratic officials have yet to post final results.

Nevada Democrats have projected confidence in their process, although Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez this week refused to commit to releasing the full results on the day of the vote. He said a number of factors, including early voting and potentially high turnout, could affect the tabulation and timing of results.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.