ORLANDO, Florida — Finally, some fall temperatures will move into Central Florida today!

The unusual stretch of near record heat and humid weather we’ve experienced for most of this month is going to change thanks to a cold front. This front will shift our winds out of the north-northeast for today. This northerly wind component will bring in drier air and temperatures that are more typical for mid to late October.

Afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight temperatures will tumble into the 50s and 60s for most. A few spots in Marion County may even drop into the 40s!

Temperatures on Monday afternoon will be close to average or even a bit cooler than normal with highs stuck in the low 80s for most neighborhoods.

A bit of a warming trend will start by mid-week. Temperatures won't be nearly as hot as they have been, but they will warm back up into the middle 80s with morning temperatures starting out around 70 degrees.

Moisture will increase and bring a better shot at scattered showers by week's end. Another cold front could usher in more cool and drier air by next weekend.

In the tropics, no new development is expected over the next five days. There have been 14 named storms this tropical season. This is above the 30-year average of 12 named systems per year. Hurricane season runs through November 30th.