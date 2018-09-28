ORLANDO, Fla. — Guess what? The afternoon temperatures will be close to record highs and surprise, there is a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

But since this is Florida, it might as well be 100 percent chance.

The are some showers along Interstate 75 Friday morning to start, elsewhere, there will partly cloudy skies and temperatures starting out in the middle to upper 70s to start the day off.

It will be another hot day as temperatures climb quickly under partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s. Some spots like Sanford and Daytona Beach will be closer to record highs rather than seasonal temperatures. Orlando will have a high temperature around 94 degrees while the seasonal average is 88 degrees.

There will be a chance for afternoon storms during the evening commute. The storm coverage will be low with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. The storms will fire along the East Coast and West Coast sea breezes by the middle of the afternoon. The storms will not be widespread. Any storms that do develop will taper off during the evening and skies will be partly cloudy overnight into Saturday morning.

Any storms will end by the early evening and skies will be partly cloudy overnight.

Temperatures overnight Friday will drop into the 70s.

Drier air will continue to wrap in around an area of high pressure off the East Coast of Florida. This will cut the storm coverage all the way down to 10 to 20 percent for the weekend. If you have outdoor plans this weekend it is looking good as long as you are finding ways to stay cool.

Afternoon temperatures on Saturday will once again be in the low to mid 90s.

Temperatures will start out on Sunday morning in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. It will not be as hot by Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will drop closer to seasonal averages.

Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Drier air will remain in place over Central Florida for the second half of the weekend. This will keep the storm coverage to around 20 percent.

Your surf forecast Friday is for fair to poor surfing conditions. Wave swells will be 3 to 4 plus feet. The rip current threat is still moderate so it is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard.

Water temperatures will be in the mid 80s and the UV Index is very high at a 9.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Kirk continues to move west toward the Lesser Antilles . It will dump 4 to 6 inches of rain over the islands with some areas picking up as much as 10 inches of rain.

Kirk will rapidly weaken in the Caribbean thanks to strong winds aloft that will tear the storm system apart.

The remnants of Leslie have a high probability of redeveloping into a tropical system this weekend. There is even the possibility that Leslie will become a hurricane.

Leslie does not pose a threat to land as it will stay in the north-central Atlantic sandwiched between two areas of high-pressure.

Atlantic hurricane season continues through Nov. 30.

