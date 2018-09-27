ORLANDO, Fla. — It is another quiet and warm morning across the area, but scattered showers and storms are again likely later Thursday.

The activity will likely develop during the afternoon, with activity moving in a southeast to northwest directions. Some locations will stay dry, with rain chances holding at 30 percent. Highs for Thursday will again climb into the low 90s.

The showers and storms will likely continue in inland areas this evening, with temperatures falling into the 70s. The rain will slowly fade away overnight, with warm lows in the mid 70s.

Lower rain chances are on the way for Friday. More dry air will work into the area, reducing rain coverage to widely scattered. Highs for Friday will be back in the low 90s.

The weekend still looks mostly dry and warm. The dry air will continue to reduce coverage of showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures both days will be in the low 90s under breezy to windy conditions.

Next week the dry air will remain in place, keeping rain chances fairly low for late September. Winds will also begin to crank up, producing wind gusts more than 25 mph along the coast.

Highs for most of next week will be in the low 90s with the best chance for rain next week on Monday.

Boaters should expect fair conditions with seas 2 to 3 feet and southeasterly wind all day. Surfers will have poor to fair conditions with a rebuilding east-northeasterly swell.

The rip current threat is moderate again Thursday.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Kirk continues to quickly move towards the Lesser Antilles . The system will impact the islands later Thursday and Thursday evening. Kirk will likely weaken as it enters the eastern Caribbean this weekend.

Elsewhere, post-tropical cyclone Leslie has become a very powerful storm system in the central Atlantic.

It is becoming very likely it will become a sub-tropical or tropical cyclone once again. There is a high chance of redevelopment and the re-classification could occur as early as Thursday morning or evening. Leslie will stay out to sea.

Atlantic hurricane season continues through Nov. 30.

