ORLANDO, Fla. -- The twelfth named storm of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season has developed. It is Leslie, but it is Subtropical. This will not pose a threat to land and it will continue to meander in the north-central Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Kirk continues to race across the open waters of the Atlantic, while Tropical Depression Eleven is expected to dissipate soon near the Lesser Antilles.

Kirk's winds sustained at 40 mph

Tropical season ends Nov. 30

Kirk is located 545 miles southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Maximum winds remain at 40 mph. It is moving rapidly to the west at 21 mph. An even faster westward motion across the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected through Tuesday.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, but it will stay a tropical storm. Kirk will then weaken during the middle to latter portion of the week as it nears the Lesser Antilles.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 70 miles to the north of the center. Kirk does not pose a threat to Florida.

Kirk formed late Saturday morning and is the eleventh named storm in the Atlantic this year.

Subtropical Storm Leslie has developed in the North Atlantic.

This will not pose a threat to land.

It has winds of 40 mph and it is located 1145 miles west-southwest of the Azores. Little movement is expected over the next two days.

Some strengthening is possible, but Leslie is forecast to become absorbed by a larger non-tropical low by the middle of the week.

Elsewhere, tropical depression eleven has dissipated.

The remnants has winds of 25 mph and it will continue to weaken.

We also continue to watch one area near Bermuda in the Tropical Atlantic.

This system will begin to move to west and could organize early next week. The complex would likely be a weak system if it does develop.

While it has a chance to clip the Carolinas, the core of the system will stay off-shore as a frontal system over the U.S. East Coast keeps it from moving inland.

This system has a low chance of development.

The next name on the list is Michael. The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season ends November 30.