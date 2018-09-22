ORLANDO, Fla. -- The eleventh named storm of the season has developed.

Kirk's winds sustained at 40 mph

Tropical season ends Nov. 30

Tropical Storm Kirk is located 450 miles south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Winds are sustained at 40 mph. It is moving west at 14 mph. Some strengthening is expected through Sunday, but it will stay a tropical storm.

It will continue to move toward the west-northwest through early next week. This is not a threat to Florida.

Right now, forecast models are suggesting that the system may weaken as it nears the Lesser Antilles and enters the Caribbean.

T.D. Eleven has winds of 30 mph and it is moving west at 3 mph. This storm is not expected to strengthen. As it gets closer to the Lesser Antilles, high wind shear will most likely tear this apart by Sunday night. This is not a concern for Florida.

The 2018 tropical season ends Nov. 30.