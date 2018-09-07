ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida is known for its thunderstorms, but do you know why there are so many?

A lot goes into creating a sea breeze, thunderstorm

Take cover when sea breeze collision storms get strong

Many times, the storms form from what we call the sea breeze collision.

During the day, the land warms faster than the ocean. Warm air will start to rise, condense, and form clouds. Rising air is replaced by the cooler air over the ocean.

This is known as the sea breeze.

Replacement of the warmer air pushes the sea breeze inland. In Florida, we have a sea breeze that develops along both the east and west coast.

With both of the sea breezes moving inland, they eventually collide. The collision causes the air to rise even more and creates thunderstorms.

Some of the sea breeze collision storms can be strong with gusty wind and frequent lightning, so be on the lookout and have a place to take cover.