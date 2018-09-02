ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tropical Storm Florence continues to strengthen and it is moving westward into the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Florence expected to remain tropical storm through middle of week

No watches or warnings in effect

Florence is located approximately 480 miles west-northwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

It is moving to the west-northwest at 15 mph.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 45 miles. The minimum central pressure has dropped to 999 mb.

It is expected to remain a tropical storm in the open waters of the Atlantic through the middle of the upcoming week.

The track beyond this time frame is still a little uncertain. Some forecast models are taking it to the north into the waters of the mid-Atlantic while others are taking Florence farther west.

There are no watches and warnings in effect as Florence is in the open waters right now.

Elsewhere, we are watching a tropical wave near Haiti and the southern Bahamas that is producing heavy rainfall.

This is expected to move northwest over South Florida on Labor Day and into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

Enhanced rainfall across Florida is likely on Labor Day from this tropical wave, especially in areas south of Central Florida.

Once it is in the Gulf, there is a 60 percent percent chance of tropical development in the next 5 days as it pushes toward the northern Gulf coast. Even if it does intensify, the system will be pulling away from Florida.