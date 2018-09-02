ORLANDO, Fla. -- Morning rain and storms will be prevalent along the eastern coastline to start this Sunday. These showers will last into the early afternoon before the storm chances spread farther inland by mid-afternoon.

Torrential downpours, frequent lightning possible today

Storm chances decrease this evening

There's a better chance for stronger storms today compared to Saturday. Some of the storms could produce torrential downpours, frequent lightning and strong wind. If you hear thunder and see lightning, you need to get inside and wait until the storm clears.

The storm chances will diminish during the evening with some clearing overnight. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s along the coast and near 90° inland. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the mid to upper 70s.

A tropical wave is set to move into South Florida on Labor Day morning. This tropical wave will not develop into a tropical system over Florida, but it will add additional moisture and fuel for afternoon storms on Labor Day. The coverage of storms will jump to 70 percent on Monday afternoon. Some of the storms tomorrow could become strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning and torrential downpours that lead to localized street flooding. It will not be a washout, but the coverage of rain will be more widespread compared to the past few afternoons. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 80s for most communities.

Storms will continue on Tuesday before some drier air works in for the middle of the week. This drier air will help cut the coverage of storms down by Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s along the coast and in the lower 90s inland with overnight temperatures in the 70s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Florence continues to become better organized in the extreme Eastern Atlantic. It is going to maintain its tropical storm status into the middle of the upcoming week. Right now, forecast models are suggesting that it stays out at sea. So, for now, this does not appear to be posing a threat to Florida and it will remain a ship or fish storm for most of this week.

The tropical wave that will bring high storm chances to Florida on Labor Day has a 50% chance of potentially developing into a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. If it were to develop into a tropical system in the Gulf, it would not have an impact on Florida.

