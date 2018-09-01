ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tropical depression six has now strengthened into Tropical Storm Florence. It has no threat to Florida or the United States.

Florence's winds at 40 mph

Tropical Storm Warnings in southern Cabo Verde islands

MORE: Track the Tropics on Spectrum News 13

Florence is located approximately 150 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Winds are at 40 mph. It is moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph.

Tropical Storm Warnings continue for the southern Cabo Verde islands, including:

*Santiago

*Fogo

*Brava

It is expected to remain a tropical storm in the open waters of the Atlantic through the middle of the upcoming week.

Outer rain bands are affecting southern sections of the Cabo Verde Islands. Florence could produce an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain across the Southern Cabo Verde Islands today.

Elsewhere, we are watching a tropical wave near Hispaniola that is producing heavy rainfall across northern parts of the Caribbean.

This is expected to move northwest over Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

Once it's in the Gulf, there is a low chance of tropical development. While formation of a tropical system is very low, enhanced rainfall across Florida is likely into early next week.