ORLANDO, Fla. -- There soon could be another storm that gets a name in the Atlantic, but it will not be tropical! It will be a subtropical storm and it would be given the next name on the 2018 Atlantic Tropical Season list, which is Ernesto.

If named this week, it could be the fourth Subtropical Storm of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

So why is it considered subtropical and why are these types of storms given names?

A subtropical storm is similar to a tropical storm in that it develops over the open ocean waters and, like a tropical storm, it has winds of at least 39 mph.

However, unlike a tropical system, a subtropical storm isn’t well-organized.

The thunderstorms associated with subtropical systems and the strongest winds are found farther away from the center of storm. Also, subtropical storms are cold-core weather systems, while tropical storms and hurricanes are warm-core.

The National Hurricane Center started giving names to these types of storms in 2002. Before then they were simply given numbers for identification.

You may remember Alberto was a subtropical storm when it moved through portions of Florida in late May. Beryl was a hurricane and it then weakened into a remnant area of low pressure before redeveloping into a subtropical storm. Debby was also classified as a Subtropical Storm.

By the end of this week, the third subtropical storm of the year could be named Ernesto.