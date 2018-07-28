A more typical summertime pattern is ahead for Central Florida this weekend with storms firing by mid-afternoon and into the evening.

60-70 percent storm coverage this afternoon

Tropics remain quiet

But, the storm coverage will remain high.

There will be 60 to 70 percent storm coverage this afternoon. So it will be another active day for storms across the region. Some of the storms could be slow movers with torrential downpours that cause localized flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

The storms will taper off during the evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. High temperatures today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight low temperatures will dip back into the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will feature another active day for afternoon and evening storms. The storm coverage tomorrow will remain high at 60 percent. High temperatures will once again reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

The storms tomorrow could also be slow movers with torrential downpours, frequent lightning and high wind. Storm chances will stay high for the start of the week. Abundant moisture remains in place across the region and this will act as fuel to produce scattered storms each afternoon for a large portion of Central Florida. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with lows dipping into the 70s for most areas.

In the tropics, no development is expected in the Atlantic over the next five days.

