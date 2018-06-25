CENTRAL FLORIDA -- A hot and humid pattern continues as temperatures quickly climb into the low 90s on Monday afternoon.

Monday's highs at 93 degrees

No change in temps

An east to west flow will allow any developing storms to stay close to the Interstate 4 corridor and points west during the evening hours.

Once the sun sets, storm activity will slowly diminish. Overnight lows stay in the mid-70s with very muggy conditions.

Highs Tuesday heat in the low 90s with feels like temperatures close to 100. Rain chances drop slightly as dry air tries slipping through the atmosphere.

Even though the dry air will lower rain chances, any developing storms could produce frequent lightning, torrential rain, and strong wind gusts.

Temperatures remain in the low 90s with rain chances staying slightly lower at 40 percent Wednesday and Thursday. The pattern of hit and miss showers and storms will continue into the afternoon and early evening both days.

Friday's temperatures will inch closer to the mid-90s, and rain chances pump back up to 50-percent keeping up with our typical summer pattern.

A backup, indoor plan would be best this weekend, as rain chances increase.

Monday is a beautiful day to escape the heat at the beach as sea surface temperatures are in the low 80s. The surf cast remains poor with wave hits at 1 to 2 feet.

The UV index remains high, so make sure you reapply sunscreen and stay hydrated.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, no development is expected in the next five days.

Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.

