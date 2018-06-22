ORLANDO, Fla. -- A typical summer day is in store for Central Florida, featuring hot temperatures and highs in the low 90s.

Highs for Friday at 92 degrees

Afternoon storms return

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Any morning sun will give way to afternoon storms, some containing heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Cells will initiate inland before getting pushed to the east coast along the west coast seabreeze; any storm could be slow and erratic in nature.

Much of the activity will diminish with the loss of daytime heating.

Fair skies will prevail overnight as lows fall to the low to mid-70s.

Rain chances will run high again each afternoon this weekend with highs in the low 90s.

This trend will persist into next week. Expect highs in the low 90s and scattered afternoon storms each day.

In the tropics, the Atlantic basin is fairly quiet. No new development is expected over the next few days.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.