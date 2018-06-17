ORLANDO, Fla. -- We'll have quiet weather to start out our Father's Day, but there will be a chance for showers and storms later in the day.

Father's Day storms

Rain chances falling

Drier air moves in Monday

Expect partly sunny skies as highs climb into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Some of the storms that develop could become strong, with gusty wind and frequent lightning. A lot of the activity will wind down around sunset.

After the showers come to an end early tonight, the rest of the night will be partly cloudy and warm. Lows will fall into the mid-70s as we head into Monday morning.

Lower rain chances are expected through mid-week.

Some drier air will move into Central Florida on Monday, allowing rain chances to back to 30 percent. There will still be a few showers and storms that pop up throughout the afternoon, but not as widespread. The rain chance will back off to 20 percent for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs remain in the low 90s.

Beach and boating plans today don't look too bad. Watch for developing storms, however, along with an elevated rip-current threat.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, an area of low pressure in the central Gulf of Mexico has a slight chance for tropical formation as it moves toward the Texas coast. No threat to Florida.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30, 2018.

