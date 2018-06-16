ORLANDO, Fla. -- We're kicking off Father's Day weekend with a mix of sun and clouds, and heating up quickly.

Any developing storms could contain locally heavy rain

Have a Plan B for Father's Day outdoor activities

Highs stay seasonable next week

Highs will top out at or slightly above seasonable levels in the lower 90s. A weak ridge of high pressure just to our south will keep us in a light flow and allow the sea breezes to move inland and collide again today.

Any developing storms could contain locally heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty wind. Rain is forecast to taper off before 9 p.m., with a partly cloudy sky overnight.

Boundary collisions will also lead to slow and erratic movement of storms, so flooding may be a concern.

Drier air may keep storm coverage slightly lower at 40 to 50 percent Sunday, but have plan-B ready for your outdoor activities because some of us will pick up a few more afternoon sea breeze and boundary collision storms.

The dry pocket in our atmosphere will win out Monday through Wednesday with rain chances at only 20 percent, and only 30 percent Thursday and Friday. Highs stay seasonable in the low 90s over the next week, with lows in the low to mid-70s.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.