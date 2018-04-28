ORLANDO, Fla. -- Expect plenty of sunshine today and Sunday with seasonable temperatures. Highs will reach the mid to low 80s both days.

Enjoy sun, seasonable temperatures

A front moving through Friday brought a few isolated showers and storms to end the work week, mainly along the coast in Brevard County. That front will move away today and high pressure will move in, allowing for a gorgeous weekend.

After a sunny and warm Saturday afternoon, mostly clear skies will continue into Saturday night. Lows will be comfortable, falling into the upper 50s to low 60s.

We'll see lots of sunshine return Sunday, although a weakening front will move toward Central Florida. No rain is expected from this front, but winds will pick up Monday, allowing for a slight drop in temperatures.

For the most part, however, not much change is expected all next week, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.

As high pressure strengthens to our north, breezy onshore winds will make ocean conditions rough. Expect a moderate chop on the water, along with an elevated rip current threat.

