Happy Weekend Eve Central Florida! It looks like Friday is kicking off a nice weekend, but Sunday may see some rain.

Friday's highs at 83 degrees

Looking at chance of Sunday rain

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Onshore winds will arrive on Friday, picking up to 10 to 20 mph. This will enable more clouds at the coast along with a few passing showers. Inland, expect partly to mostly sunny skies.

Highs will reach the low 80s across the interior with 70s at the beaches.

Steady flow off the Atlantic will continue Friday night, keeping the breeze around with a few more onshore-moving showers. Lows will fall the low 60s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and breezy with a continued low rain chances. Another front will approach on Sunday with moisture increasing out ahead of it.

This will lead to an opportunity for rain to close out the weekend lasting into the early portion of the upcoming week.

This could be a decent opportunity for needed rain through Tuesday when the system moves out.

Northeast winds will be a bit stronger on Friday, bringing seas to 5 to 7 feet by the afternoon. This will mean choppy conditions on the Intracoastal.

In the nearshore waters, conditions will be considered poor for surfing. A rising northeast windswell is anticipated with wave heights climbing to 3 to 4 feet.

