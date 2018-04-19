Thursday will see more fun in the sun for Central Florida.

Thursday's highs at 87 degrees

Looking at chance of weekend rain

High pressure will offer more sunshine and warmth to Thursday. Sunny skies are expected along with a few passing clouds.

Highs will run in the mid- to upper 80s across the region. Quiet weather will continue Thursday night under fair skies with lows in the low to mid-60s.

An approaching front on Friday will not offer much rain, but will enable temperatures to drop a few degrees back to the low 80s to wrap up the workweek.

Winds from the northeast will keep the beaches even cooler.

Another front will approach on Sunday with moisture increasing out ahead of it. This will lead to an opportunity for rain to close out the weekend.

An unsettled pattern is projected to take over for the early portion of next week with needed rain chances lasting through Monday and Tuesday.

Southwest to south winds will be a bit lighter Thursday, allowing seas to come down to around 2 feet. A light chop will be found on the Intracoastal.

In the nearshore waters, conditions will be considered poor for surfing. A small east-southeast trade swell is anticipated with wave heights limited to 1 to 2 feet.

