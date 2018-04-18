Get out those walking shoes Central Florida, because with nice weather like this, you don't want to stay indoors on this fine, sunny Wednesday.

The highs for Wednesday is 87 degrees

A stagnant weather pattern has set up to provide sunshine and warmth for another day. Mostly sunny skies are expected through Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will run in the mid-80s across the interior with readings at the coast staying closer to 80 with an onshore breeze developing in the afternoon.

Similar weather will unfold on Thursday. With high pressure overhead, there will be little to no rain in the forecast until moisture slowly starts to increase over the weekend.

An approaching front on Friday will not offer much rain, but will enable temperatures to drop a few degrees back to the low 80s to wrap up the workweek.

The next cold front will approach by Sunday with a slight opportunity for rain to close out the weekend; an unsettled pattern is projected to take over for early portion of next week with needed rain chances resuming on Monday and Tuesday.

Southwest to southeast winds will be a bit breezy at times, setting up a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.

In the surf zone, beach-goers will find a moderate risk of rip currents with wave heights of 1 to 2 feet.

