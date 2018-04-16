After an active Sunday, quieter and much cooler weather has returned to Central Florida.

Monday's highs at 72 degrees

Cooler, drier air arriving

Warm days, cool nights

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

We’ll see mostly sunny skies continue for the afternoon hours, with highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will remain windy, with gusts over 25 mph possible.

Temps will continue to tumble heading into the evening, with numbers quickly dropping into the 60s. Expect a very chilly overnight, with clear skies and temps in the low 50s.

A Small Craft Caution continues today, with seas 4-6 feet and choppy conditions on the Intracoastal.

WEATHER ON THE GO: Download the Spectrum News 13 app and get StormTracker 13 & Safety Net alerts wherever you are

GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from Spectrum News 13

Warmer weather is on the way for Tuesday. We will again see mostly sunny skies during the day with warmer highs in the upper 70s.

The warm-up continues heading into the middle part of the work week. Just a few clouds are expected both Wednesday and Thursday with warmer temperatures. Highs both days will be in the mid 80s.

A touch more moisture will arrive for Friday, but dry conditions are still expected. We’ll see a blend of sun and clouds to close the work week, with highs in the mid 80s.

Our next storm system will arrive next weekend. Right now, the best chance for rain will likely be on Sunday. Highs both weekend days will hold in the mid 80s.

View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.