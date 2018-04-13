Happy Weekend Eve! It looks like a great day for Central Florida, with plenty of sunshine and a little breeze to cool things down a bit.

The high for Friday is 85 degrees

Watch out for strong Sunday storms

Central Florida is waking up on Friday a little warmer with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s across central Florida.

Get ready for another mostly sunny day, as we tack on a handful of degrees over Thursday and top out in the low to mid 80s.

Central Florida will be close to 90 Saturday, then watch for potential strong storms rolling in Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure sliding into the region will bring wind around from the east-southeast Friday, ushering in warmer air and more moisture into the atmosphere.

We'll enjoy another mostly sunny day with highs in the low to mid-80s. Lows overnight stay quite mild in the mid to upper 60s. We'll heat up even more for Saturday and may see many neighborhoods top 90.

Enough moisture and instability could lead to a 30 percent late evening rain chance as the sea breezes collide near Interstate 75. Another sharp cold front comes at us Sunday.

We’ll warm into the lower 80s with a gusty south wind. A line of storms is forecast to sweep across the state in the afternoon, and a few may be strong with damaging wind and small hail. Behind the front, highs dip into the lower 70s Monday.

An east to east-southeast swell will push waves up to around waist to stomach high with poor to fair surfing conditions overall.

Sea surface temperatures remain in the mid-60s along the Flagler and Volusia County coastline, up to the low 70s along the Brevard County coast.

Friday's ultra violet index is very high, which means under 15 minutes for a sunburn.

