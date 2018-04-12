Go fly a kite! No, really. It's going to be a gusty day in Central Florida with bright skies overhead.

Thursday's highs at 81 degrees

Gusty winds out of the east

It has been a quiet Thursday morning across Central Florida and the pleasant conditions will continue later for the day.

Expect plenty of sun across the area, with a few more clouds along the coast. Highs for Thursday will be back in the low 80s with gusty winds out of the east all day long.

Later Thursday night, Central Florida will see a few clouds across the area, with an isolated shower possible along the coast. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Warmer weather is on the way for Friday. Partly cloudy skies will develop during the day, with warmer highs in the mid 80s. A few coastal showers will also be possible along the coast.

Temperatures continue to climb heading into the weekend. Saturday will feature a blend of sun and clouds and a better chance for scattered shower area-wide. Highs for Saturday will push into the upper 80s with breezy conditions.

Storms remain likely heading into Sunday. A strong cold front will march through the area, bringing a line of showers and storms through the area. While it is early, there are some indications that some storms could be on the strong side. Highs for Sunday will be in the mid 80s with very windy conditions.

Cooler temperatures return to start next week. After some early morning showers, skies will rapidly clear Monday with cooler highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will likely stay below-average for the middle part of next week, with highs holding in the mid 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

A small-craft caution continues on Thursday with strong easterly winds at 10 to 15 knots and seas 4 to 5 feet.

Surfers will find poor-to-fair conditions, with an easterly swell. The rip current threat remains moderate, with Atlantic water temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.

