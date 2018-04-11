Central Florida has been following a cool front that shifted across the area and into southern Florida on Wednesday morning.

Highs will stay well below average

Clear, sunny skies over Central Florida today

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Rain showers are tapering from north to south as drier air begins sliding across the state. Clouds will move out, and we'll largely will enjoy a sun-filled afternoon with highs around 70 north to the upper 70s south.

Central Florida will see clear sky and see plenty of afternoon sun. Highs will stay well below average, lower 70s in Marion and Flagler County and upper 70s south and east of Interstate 4.

High pressure will build across the southeastern U.S., sending another warm air mass over us by week’s end.

WEATHER ON THE GO: Download the Spectrum News 13 app and get StormTracker 13 & Safety Net alerts wherever you are.

GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from Spectrum News 13

We're forecasting sun and low 80s Thursday, mostly sunny and mid-80s Friday, then heat into the mid to upper 80s with a slight shower chance Saturday.

Another vigorous system will send a sharp cold front on Sunday, with strong storms possible. We'll drop back into the low to mid-70s for highs behind the front Monday.

Wave heights around 2 to 4 feet will unfortunately be chopped up by a northeast windswell and shifting winds. The overall surf cast is calling for poor conditions the next few days.

A longer period swell is also set to keep our rip current threat moderate, so take it easy if you're swimming. An afternoon of sun will push the UV index into the very high range.

View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.