It’s been a warm and cloudy start to the work week, with scattered showers and storms.

Showers, storms to stick around

Highs in the low to mid 80s

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

An isolated shower will remain possible this evening, with the best chance in areas north of Orlando. Evening temps will hold in the 70s. Another round of showers and possibly storms could develop overnight, with morning lows in the low 70s.

More active weather is expected for Tuesday. Our cold front will finally push through the area, bringing plenty of rain and storms to the area. Some storms could become strong, and parts of Central Florida are under a Marginal Risk for strong storms. Highs for Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Better weather is ahead for Wednesday. The cold front will rapidly exit the area, with a few isolated showers possible in the early morning. Skies will quickly clear with cooler highs in the upper 70s.

Dry conditions will persist Thursday and Friday, with warmer temps. Expect plenty of sun both days with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Our next storm system will arrive for the weekend. Right now, just a few showers are expected Saturday with temps in the mid-80s. Storms will be likely on Sunday, with highs in the low 80s.

Fair surfing conditions may have you grabbing a board and heading into the water but keep an eye on the sky for the potential of lightning.

A north-northeast to northeast swell is rising, with some of the bigger sets coming in later. The rip current threat is moderate so use caution when swimming.

Sea surface temps range from the mid-60s to low 70s.

