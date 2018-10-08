TITUSVILLE, Florida — Troopers say a Sanford-based plane was headed back from Fort Pierce when the Cirrus S-20 lost oil pressure.

Pilot could not see; landing on roadway by luck

Investigation into crash underway

Oil covered the windshield to the point the instructor pilot could not see.

Amazingly, they landed on the pavement about a mile west of Interstate 95 on State Road 407. The landing gear broke off and they spun around safely without going into the marsh along the two-lane road.

VIDEO: small plane loses oil pressure, oil hit windshield, hard landing on SR 407 one mile east of I-95. @FHPOrlando says student pilot & instructor in Cirrus SR20 from Sanford headed back from Ft. Pierce, trying to divert to Space Coast Regional Airport. No injuries. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/aRY0h14b0v — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) October 8, 2018

"He didn't actually see the roadway. He was flying blind. He just went for the closest object he could find that looked solid," said Lt. Channing Taylor of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Neither man was hurt.

The crash is under investigation.