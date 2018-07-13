ORLANDO, Fla. -- UCF Police are investigating a case of indecent exposure that happened Thursday night, the third report of an inappropriate act on campus in a week.

Witnesses report man exposed himself on UCF campus Thursday

Reportedly happened near intramural fields by wellness center

It's the 3rd case involving inappropriate act on campus in a week

Police said that at about 5:15 p.m., several people said that a man exposed himself near the intramural fields by the Recreation and Wellness Center. They said he fled in a dark gray sedan with tinted windows.

He was described as white, in his late 20s to mid-30s with a heavier midsection and wearing a white shirt, light blue jacket and long dark pants.

This suspect isn't thought to be the same man wanted in another incident reported Tuesday. In that incident, a man was reported to have committed a sex act in front of two women near Garage E.

On Sunday, a woman reported to UCF Police that she had been groped, though they now say she is not cooperating with police, and detectives are about to close that investigation.